Planet Home Lending Hires New Talent to Expand Market Share

Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has hired Kathryn Edelen as Regional VP of Sales. A proven team builder, Edelen brings more than three decades of experience to help Planet grow its national footprint.

"Kathryn has an expansive track record of successfully growing and running large, productive teams," said Planet Home Lending EVP National Production Distributed Retail Sales Caleb Mittelstet. "Her comprehensive skills and team leadership will be instrumental as Planet continues to expand its retail channel."

Edelen, who will manage the Eastern U.S. for Planet Home Lending, will focus on capturing market share through the addition of branches and mortgage loan originators.

"As the market tightens, it is important to educate and equip teams with knowledge and products that improve efficiency and support market growth," Edelen said. "Planet Home Lending has the right platform, products and people to succeed in this market."

Before joining Planet Home Lending, Edelen was Regional Sales Manager at Nations Lending. Edelen also previously served as VP for LoanDepot, LLC, and Regional Manager for Homebridge Financial Services, Inc.

Edelen's diverse industry background provides valuable insight into branch management, sales team leadership and local market strategy. She started in operations, where she gained a full vision of how the business, underwriting and sales processes work together. Edelen went on to become a $100M+ a year mortgage loan producer and then a Branch Manager.

Harnessing her experience and lessons learned, Edelen plans to attract originators interested in growing with support from a multichannel company that retains servicing and can quickly respond to market shifts.

"One of the things that brings me joy is helping people build their own business," Edelen said. "Having the necessary people, processes, technology, culture—the overall platform—in place to succeed is essential to scale up, and Planet Home Lending’s platform is well-equipped to serve originators, branches and customers."