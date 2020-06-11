DS5: COVID-19’s Impact on Foreclosure Volumes

The latest installment of DS5: Inside the Industry features a conversation with Daren Blomquist, VP, Market Economics, Auction.com.

Blomquist discussed how foreclosure volumes may be impacted by forbearance plans and if COVID-19 could lead to a rise in abandoned properties. Blomquist said the proactive forbearance in response to the pandemic has given homeowners a chance to "get back on their feet" without being blindsided by foreclosure.

However, he added that foreclosure volumes are expected to increase due to differed foreclosure activity and new crisis-driven activity that is occurring.

You can watch the full episode at the embed below or at the following link.