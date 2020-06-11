Home / Daily Dose / DS5: COVID-19’s Impact on Foreclosure Volumes
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: COVID-19’s Impact on Foreclosure Volumes

in Daily Dose, Featured, Foreclosure, Media, News, Webcasts 9 hours ago 64 Views

The latest installment of DS5: Inside the Industry features a conversation with Daren Blomquist, VP, Market Economics, Auction.com.

Blomquist discussed how foreclosure volumes may be impacted by forbearance plans and if COVID-19 could lead to a rise in abandoned properties. Blomquist said the proactive forbearance in response to the pandemic has given homeowners a chance to "get back on their feet" without being blindsided by foreclosure. 

However, he added that foreclosure volumes are expected to increase due to differed foreclosure activity and new crisis-driven activity that is occurring.

You can watch the full episode at the embed below or at the following link. 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

CFPB Issues CARES Act Forbearance Guidance

In a release, the Bureau clarified several forbearance-related provisions in the Act.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.