Number of Underwater Homes Decreases

The amount of equity in mortgaged real estate increased by $590 billion in the first quarter of 2020 from the first quarter of 2019, an annual increase of 6.5%, according to the latest CoreLogic Equity Report. Borrower equity hit a new high in the first quarter of 2020, and borrowers have gained over $6 trillion in equity in the last 10 years.

The nationwide negative equity share for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.4% of all homes with a mortgage, the lowest share of homes with negative equity since CoreLogic started tracking it in the third quarter of 2009. The number of underwater properties decreased by 350,000 from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020.

In the latter half of the first quarter of 2020, COVID-19 began to spread across the U.S with the immediate economic impact not fully realized until the end of March. However, the pandemic did not lower borrower equity in the first quarter of 2020 since home prices continued their upward momentum and added to borrower equity through March.

Louisiana stands apart with 9.6% of mortgages with negative equity—more than twice the national average. Connecticut (7.1%) and Illinois (7%) rounded out the top three states with the highest negative equity shares. CoreLogic notes that states with high negative equity shares have experienced low home price appreciation.

"The average amount of negative equity is inversely related to the negative equity share," CoreLogic states. "For example, in this group of CBSAs, San Francisco has the largest average amount of negative equity, but the negative equity share is only 0.7%. Miami has the smallest average amount of negative equity, but has a negative equity share of 8%, which is more than double the national rate."

The first quarter 2020 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report from ATTOM Data Solutions revealedthat 14.5 million residential properties in the United States were considered equity-rich, meaning the combined estimated amount of loans secured by those properties was 50% or less of their estimated market value.

The count of equity-rich properties in the first quarter of 2020 represented 26.5%, or about one in four, of the 54.7 million mortgaged homes in the U.S. That percentage was down slightly from the 26.7 percent level in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The report also shows that just 3.6 million, or one in 15, mortgaged homes in the first quarter of 2020 were considered seriously underwater, with a combined estimated balance of loans secured by the property at least 25% more than the property’s estimated market value. That figure represented 6.6% of all U.S. properties with a mortgage, up slightly from 6.4% in the prior quarter.