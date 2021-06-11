The Week Ahead: Taking Aim at Community Redevelopment

On Thursday-Friday, June 17-18, NeighborWorks America will present a two-day online training event, “Stabilizing and Advancing Community: A National Convening on Equity-Based Revitalization.”

The event will include a total of 18 webinars, and a “Solution Spotlight” showcase. Each session will last 90 minutes and includes resource materials, check-and-reflect activities, interactive polling, and participant Q&A.

Some of the webinars and sessions NeighborWorks America is offering throughout the event include:

Breaking With Isolation: The Power of Neighbors

Methods to Explore Diversity and Build Unity

Counseling Solutions for Vulnerable Populations and Homelessness amid COVID-19

Rental Counseling & Eviction Preventions Amid the COVID-19 Crisis

Using an Equity Lens in Financial Coaching Approaches (HO041WT)

Getting Things Done in Neighborhoods Through Strategic Collaborations

Working Toward Safer Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) Communities

Equal Access: LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Housing & Community Development Programs

Bridging the Wealth and Homeownership Divide

And many more

Among those discussing the topics and leading the discussions are:

Lisa Hasegawa, Western Region Vice President, NeighborWorks America

Ryan Hertz, President and CEO, Lighthouse MI

Dr. Janeria Easley and Dr. Dianne M. Stewart, Emory University

Christi Baker, Chrysalis Consulting Group

Tia McCoy, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

And many others

Click here for more information on NeighborWorks America’s “Stabilizing and Advancing Community: A National Convening on Equity-Based Revitalization” event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: