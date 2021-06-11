The Week Ahead: Taking Aim at Community Redevelopment

On Thursday-Friday, June 17-18, NeighborWorks America will present a two-day online training event, “Stabilizing and Advancing Community: A National Convening on Equity-Based Revitalization.”
The event will include a total of 18 webinars, and a “Solution Spotlight” showcase. Each session will last 90 minutes and includes resource materials, check-and-reflect activities, interactive polling, and participant Q&A.
Some of the webinars and sessions NeighborWorks America is offering throughout the event include:
- Breaking With Isolation: The Power of Neighbors
- Methods to Explore Diversity and Build Unity
- Counseling Solutions for Vulnerable Populations and Homelessness amid COVID-19
- Rental Counseling & Eviction Preventions Amid the COVID-19 Crisis
- Using an Equity Lens in Financial Coaching Approaches (HO041WT)
- Getting Things Done in Neighborhoods Through Strategic Collaborations
- Working Toward Safer Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) Communities
- Equal Access: LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Housing & Community Development Programs
- Bridging the Wealth and Homeownership Divide
- And many more
Among those discussing the topics and leading the discussions are:
- Lisa Hasegawa, Western Region Vice President, NeighborWorks America
- Ryan Hertz, President and CEO, Lighthouse MI
- Dr. Janeria Easley and Dr. Dianne M. Stewart, Emory University
- Christi Baker, Chrysalis Consulting Group
- Tia McCoy, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity
- And many others
Click here for more information on NeighborWorks America’s “Stabilizing and Advancing Community: A National Convening on Equity-Based Revitalization” event.
Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:
- MBA's Forbearance and Call Volume Survey (Monday)
- Senate Banking Committee Hearing: 21st Century Communities: Local Leaders on the Infrastructure Needs Facing America’s States, Cities, and Towns (Tuesday)
- Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies webcast “The State of the Nation's Housing 2021 Release: Soaring Home Prices, Tight Supply, and Millions Face Risk of Eviction or Foreclosure” (Wednesday)
- MBA Weekly Applications Survey (Wednesday)
- House Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance: Virtual Hearing-Flexible Federal Funding: Examining the Community Development Block Grant Program and Its Impact on Addressing Local Challenges (Wednesday)
- Realtor.com Weekly Housing Market Recap (Wednesday)
- Terner Center for Housing Innovation: The -Plex Paradox: Writing the Code to Undo Single-Family Zoning (Thursday)
- Senate Banking Committee: Reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program, Part II (Thursday)
- Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey (Thursday)
- U.S. Department of Labor's Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report (Thursday)
- Black Knight weekly forbearance data (Friday)