The Week Ahead: Taking Aim at Community Redevelopment

On Thursday-Friday, June 17-18, NeighborWorks America will present a two-day online training event, “Stabilizing and Advancing Community: A National Convening on Equity-Based Revitalization.” 

The event will include a total of 18 webinars, and a “Solution Spotlight” showcase. Each session will last 90 minutes and includes resource materials, check-and-reflect activities, interactive polling, and participant Q&A. 

Some of the webinars and sessions NeighborWorks America is offering throughout the event include: 

  • Breaking With Isolation: The Power of Neighbors 
  • Methods to Explore Diversity and Build Unity  
  • Counseling Solutions for Vulnerable Populations and Homelessness amid COVID-19 
  • Rental Counseling & Eviction Preventions Amid the COVID-19 Crisis  
  • Using an Equity Lens in Financial Coaching Approaches (HO041WT) 
  • Getting Things Done in Neighborhoods Through Strategic Collaborations  
  • Working Toward Safer Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) Communities 
  • Equal Access: LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Housing & Community Development Programs  
  • Bridging the Wealth and Homeownership Divide 
  • And many more 

Among those discussing the topics and leading the discussions are: 

  • Lisa Hasegawa, Western Region Vice President, NeighborWorks America 
  • Ryan Hertz, President and CEO, Lighthouse MI 
  • Dr. Janeria Easley and Dr. Dianne M. Stewart, Emory University 
  • Christi Baker, Chrysalis Consulting Group 
  • Tia McCoy, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity 
  • And many others 

Click here for more information on NeighborWorks America’s “Stabilizing and Advancing Community: A National Convening on Equity-Based Revitalization” event. 

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: 

