A Lookback on Combined Loan-to-Value Ratios

An analysis of the CLTV ratio, by price bucket, shows that homebuyers in 2019 borrowed more for homes in the same price range than they did in 2015, according to a new study from CoreLogic. The median home price in 2019 for mortgaged home sales was roughly $260,000, with an estimated average CLTV of 89%. Conversely, in 2015, homebuyers averaged a CLTV of 88% for homes when spending the same amount.

However, adjusting for home-price appreciation shows CLTVs at the low end haven’t changed much. Between 2015 and 2019, the median sale price grew by 17%. While in 2015, purchase mortgages at the median sale price had roughly the same average CLTV as those sold around the median price in 2019. By accounting first for home-price appreciation, we can provide a fair comparison of the average CLTV by price bucket.

When 2015 median sale price amounts are adjusted to consider 2019 home appreciation, the average CLTV for homes sold was approximately the same in both years. For high-tier home sales, those with a sale price amount equal to or exceeding 125% of the national median, the CLTV in 2019 averaged about 1 percentage point less than in 2015. Nationwide home values grew an average of 22% between 2015 and 2019, possibly contributing to the improvement in CLTV for high end home purchases. Homebuyers selling an existing home in 2019 would likely have benefited from increases in home equity, resulting in additional funds to put towards a down payment on the new home.

"In recent years we’ve seen a steady pattern of higher CLTV ratios within low-end purchases markets and a steady CLTV decrease as the home becomes more expensive," said CoreLogic. "The pattern could be in part due to lower-priced entry-level homes being sold to buyers without established home equity to help with a down payment. Alternatively, it could be a result of higher-end homes being purchased by existing homeowners looking to trade up. After adjusting for changes in home price growth, there has been very little change in the average CLTV by price bucket except for a slight decline with higher-end sales. That said, any change in the overall average CLTV may provide initial insight into the buyer mix and risk tolerance of lenders."