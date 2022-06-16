Mitchell Sandler Announces Appointment of Liana Prieto as Partner

Mitchell Sandler is excited to announce the addition of Liana Prieto as a partner. Liana brings over 15 years of experience in financial services in both the private and public sectors to Mitchell Sandler, where she will continue to serve as a trusted advisor to boards of directors and a business partner to management teams.

“It’s an exciting time to return to private practice,” said Prieto. “There is so much innovation and opportunity in financial services right now, but the regulatory and enforcement environments have created concerns about the risk of opening new doors. Mitchell Sandler provides the optimal platform where I can partner with a talented team of attorneys to help financial services companies grow in this competitive market with a proper understanding of the risk-reward paradigm.”

Most recently, Preto served as general counsel of a publicly traded bank holding company and community bank. There, she led the legal, compliance, third party risk, and human resources departments. She also designed and launched one of the first compliant cannabis banking programs at an FDIC-insured institution.

In private practice, she has advised financial institutions, mortgage lenders, and consumer finance companies on a wide variety of regulatory compliance, regulatory enforcement, litigation, and corporate governance matters. She began her career at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Enforcement and Compliance Division.

“Liana’s in-house, private practice, and government experience gives her a unique perspective into the environments in which our clients operate and the ability to provide them with practical, solution-focused advice on a broad array of corporate, regulatory, legal, and strategic matters,” said Mitchell Sandler Managing Partner, Andrea Mitchell.