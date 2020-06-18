Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Re-Evaluating the Mortgage Business
DS5: Re-Evaluating the Mortgage Business

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we speak to Raman Muralidharan, the Head of Mortgage for HSBC. He discusses how mortgage originators may re-evaluate business operations. Muralidharan also talks about how servicers can assist homeowners leaving forbearance plans.

“We’ve been facing some unique challenges across the mortgage industry, as interest rates have come down a lot of customers have looked to the industry to help us help them in this time,” said Muralidharan.

You can watch the full episode at the embed below or at the following link. 

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
