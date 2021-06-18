RES.NET Announces Enhanced REO Portal

RES.NET, a Lake Forest, California-based technology platform specializing in loan default management, announced that an enhanced version of its REO portal is now available.

In a press release, the company says this new version has advanced features and functionality capable of providing a more intuitive user experience, as well as helping users more effectively manage an existing client base while preparing for future growth.

They add that it also includes the ability to select task-based workflows and the new role-based workflow, providing users additional flexibility and scalability of operations across any type of portfolio.

RES.NET says its REO portal enables users to manage the entire REO disposition process, while optimizing communication, automating task management, and centralizing data. In addition to tools such as tasking, messaging, reporting, document sharing, and storage capabilities, the portal now has the flexibility of a new role-based workflow in addition to the existing task owner-based workflow.

Finally, the release offers other significant enhancements to improve the overall look and feel of the portal, as well as the addition of new, useful features to improve the dashboard, search function, and property-level information. Highlights of the enhancements include:

Dashboard enhancements such as updated search queues and property-level administration;

Business need workflows including a new role-based workflow to complement the current property-level defined options;

Enhanced capabilities within the task, property, and offer counters queues;

Property-level visibility enabling users to view all roles on any page and create personalized favorites;

Task enhancements such as new task creation, responsibility, designations, and ownership;

Summary tab milestones to increase visibility; and

New and improved administration tools including configuration improvements to roles and tasks, additional capabilities across client and user ID's and added vendor controls for eviction, title, and closing task deliverables.

Bill Colby, Product Department Manager at RES.NET, said, “Enabling the administrator to assign tasks based on the user’s role on the property and their association with the assigned task allows organizations to pivot based on operational or organizational need, easily adding new stakeholders to support future growth.“

"At RES.NET, we are never satisfied with ordinary,” said Angela Hurst, SVP of USRES and RES.NET. “We continue to provide a transaction-based meeting place where servicers, agents, vendors and consumers communicate and operate in a virtual environment. Our products have always been built to support the broadest array of operational structures possible. With tools built to increase efficiency and transparency, all parties can be sure their assets are being handled with the utmost care. This flexibility has served our customers well and continues to be our approach into the next era of default management software."