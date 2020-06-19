Non-Weather Home Damage Risk Heightened

Increasing household sizes and time spent at home instead of work for so many means that pipes, valves, faucets, hoses, and appliances in American homes are working overtime and are wearing down faster than ever, according to a report from CoreLogic.

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency WaterSense indicates that the average American uses 69.3 gallons of water in the home per day. Most of this water is consumed by toilet use (18.5 gallons per person), laundry machines (15 gallons per person), and showers (11.6 gallons per person).

Amid COVID-19, insurers can expect to see a higher volume of claims for non-weather water damages. Data indicates that 1 in 15 policyholders experience a non-weather water claim during the standard five-year policy life expectancy. These claims are responsible for 20% of US property insurance losses. That is $1 out of every $5, totaling a whopping $8.2 billion annually. Some of the most common culprits of non-weather water damage are appliance leaks, water heaters, plumbing and pipe failures, fixture leaks, and ruptured connecting hoses.

Families faced with unemployment or other financial struggles are likely to delay home maintenance. As states begin to reopen and people go back to work, families may forget or forego critical repairs, resulting in more frequent and severe water claims just months down the line.

"It is the perfect storm of increased use, delayed maintenance, and then going back into the work force, leaving the home unattended where small problems can become big ones," said Corelogic. "Now, turning on a washing machine or dishwasher before leaving for work may result in costly damage. If there is a malfunction or overflow, there may not be anyone home to help mitigate."

The risk of a non-weather water claim varies dramatically by location, ranging from a low of 1 in 167 to a high of 1 in 2 during a five-year period in the U.S. Florida, California, and Maryland are the top states with the highest statewide claim risk.

Many areas within those states have especially high non-weather water claim frequency. Some of the counties with the highest average claim probability are Miami-Dade County, FL (1 in 5), Orange County, CA (1 in 8), and Montgomery County, MD (1 in 8). These three regions are likely to maintain their lead in claims and losses as homes experience significantly more wear and tear while foregoing needed maintenance. All regions throughout the nation are expected to see an uptick in non-weather water claims.