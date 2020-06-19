The Week Ahead: Talking COVID-19 and Regulation

DS News has announced the next complimentary webinar presented by Altisource, on Tuesday, June 23 from 2:30–3:30 p.m. CDT. We invite you to join this webinar that covers all of the latest pandemic-related regulations and government actions that could affect your business. Topics covered will include COVID-19, federal regulations, foreclosure moratoriums, REO, and tech.

Speakers include:

Travis Britsch, VP of Auctions, Hubzu

Trevor Hall, Director of Foreclosure Auctions Services, Hubzu

Candace Russell, VP of Post Sale Activities in Default Servicing, Carrington Mortgage Services

Marissa Yaker, Managing Attorney of Foreclosure, Padgett Law Group

Recent COVID-19 federal regulations include the extension of the federal foreclosure moratorium. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) will extend their single-family moratorium on foreclosures and evictions until at least August 31, 2020. The foreclosure moratorium applies to Enterprise-backed, single-family mortgages only. The current moratorium was set to expire on June 30.

"To protect borrowers and renters during the pandemic we are extending the Enterprises' foreclosure and eviction moratorium. During this national health emergency no one should worry about losing their home," said Director Mark Calabria.

The Agency announced earlier this month that it is extending several loan origination flexibilities currently offered by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) designed to help borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency, including the authority to purchase mortgages in forbearance, until at least July 31.

Register for the webinar, "Regulatory Ripple Effects," here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: