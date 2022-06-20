What’s Inside the June 2022 Issue of DS News?

As we celebrate National Homeownership Month, DS News honors the members of an industry who are responsible for fulfilling the American Dream of homeownership.

In the June 2022 issue of DS News, Editor-in-Chief David Wharton speaks with a panel of experts who play in integral role in protecting that American dream once attained. As certain pockets of our nation stand in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath, climate-related concerns continue to afflict areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, and South Dakota that make up Hurricane Alley; as well as dry vegetation regions of California stricken by wildfires. Not safe either is the Northeastern U.S. which faces its annual barrage of snowfall and Nor’easters during the winter months.

Our cover story “Rising to the Challenge” asks experts in the property preservation space what they are doing to deal with these weather- and climate-related disasters to keep Americans’ great asset protected in a time of trouble.

Those surveyed for this feature spanned the gamut of the disaster recovery space, including Henriette Fleischmann, Co-Founder of Hosta AI; Louis Harman, Director, Property Preservation and Loss Drafts for Carrington Mortgage Services; Laura MacIntyre, President of DIMONT; Jerry Mavellia, CEO of Guardian Asset Management; Jon Maynell Jr., President of Advanced Data Corporation; Ryan McGuinness, Director of Mortgage Servicing Policy, Single-Family Servicing for Freddie Mac; Chad Mosley, President of MCS; Todd Pawlinski, VP, Mortgage Operations Manager for US Bank; and Elizabeth Squires, AVP, Client Account Management for Safeguard Properties.

Click here to read more.

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday on June 19 (observed this year on Monday, June 20), Timothy A. Raty, Senior Analyst with Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture Company, examines the impact of Juneteenth on the industry in the article “Adding Juneteenth to the Calendar" by breaking down the CFPB’s Business Day Rule.

Keeping focus on the CFPB and government regulations, Dain Ehring, Senior Advisor with Gate House Strategies and Head of Gate House Digital, takes a closer look at the Bureau turning its attention to artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in lending decisions in his article “AI Decision-Making in the Crosshairs.”

Thirty-year industry vet Dru Jacobs, President of ADFITECH, explains how to keep ahead of the industry’s impending storm brewing in his article “Working Without a Crystal Ball,” by offering precautionary tips to prevent your default servicing ops from going down with the ship.

In our June 2022 Expert Insights column, Holly Mickens, Head of Talent Solutions for SitusAMC, details how companies are making a greater investment in today’s workforce, and benefitting from this down the line. Remote work opportunities have given way to new freedoms for today’s workforce, one that values flexibility and work/life balance over money. Holly shares her expertise and breaks it down in our June 2022 issue.

All of this and much more can be found in the June 2022 edition of DS News.