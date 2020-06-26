Home / Daily Dose / Forbearances Rise After Three Weeks of Declines
Print This Post Print This Post

Forbearances Rise After Three Weeks of Declines

in Daily Dose, Featured, Foreclosure, News 2 hours ago 21 Views

After three weeks of declining mortgage loan forbearance activity, forbearances surged again this week, according to the McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker from Black Knight. As of the data released Friday, 8.8% of all active mortgage loans are in a state of forbearance.

This is up from 8.7% of loans that were in active forbearance as of the previous week.

Forbearances peaked the week of May 22 before falling for about three weeks. However, the increases experienced over the past five days have reversed more than half of the declines experienced over the previous few weeks.

In total, about 79,000 additional loans went into forbearance this week, bringing the total number of loans in forbearance to 4.68 million.

Today’s loan forbearance numbers mean servicers will have to pay $3.5 billion per month on behalf of GSE-backed loan holders, plus an additional $1.4 billion in taxes and insurance on behalf of these loans.

The FHFA has mandated that servicers will not have to pay more than four months of principal and interest payments for GSE-backed loans in COVID-19-related forbearance. However, this means servicers could have to pay up to $8.4 billion in total principal and interest payments.

This week, 25,000 GSE-backed loans went into forbearance, while 42,000 FHA/VA loans entered forbearance, and a little more than 12,000 loans in the private market entered forbearance plans.

About 6.9% of GSE-backed loans are now in forbearance, while 12.5% of FHA/VA loans and 9.6% of private label and bank portfolio loans are in forbearance.

Across the market, the loans in forbearance now make up a little more than $1 trillion in unpaid principal balance (UPB). Loans at the GSEs account for $405 billion of that UPB. FHA and VA loans in forbearance total 258 billion in UPB, and loans in forbearance in the private market total $361 billion in UPB.

Tagged with:

About Author: Krista F. Brock

Krista Franks Brock is a professional writer and editor who has covered the mortgage banking and default servicing sectors since 2011. Previously, she served as managing editor of DS News and Southern Distinction, a regional lifestyle publication. Her work has appeared in a variety of print and online publications, including Consumers Digest, Dallas Style and Design, DS News and DSNews.com, MReport and theMReport.com. She holds degrees in journalism and art from the University of Georgia.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

HUD Building

HUD Responds to Financial Services Committee’s Claims

The Department said its policy toward DACA recipients for the FHA mortgage program "has not changed" under the Trump Administration.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.