Patrick Dodd Named CoreLogic President/CEO

CoreLogic has announced that Patrick Dodd has been appointed President and CEO of the company, and will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

"I am honored and excited to continue leading our outstanding team through this next important phase of growth and transformational evolution for our company," said Dodd.

Dodd was named Interim CEO in January 2022. Prior to assuming the interim CEO role in January, Dodd served as the company’s Chief Operating and Growth Officer.

Previously, Dodd led Nielsen’s International Division, spanning to over 100 markets around the world. Prior to that, he was responsible for overseeing Nielsen’s business operations in 23 of the world’s fastest-growing markets, and held numerous senior leadership positions, including serving as President of Nielsen Europe, China, and Canada.

“We are thrilled that Pat is assuming the role of CEO on a permanent basis,” said Charles Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital. “Pat has demonstrated his dedication to the company following his role as CoreLogic's chief operating and growth officer and holds almost three decades of proven leadership and value creation in the information services industry. We look forward to continuing to work with Pat as CoreLogic advances its strategic priorities.”

CoreLogic is a provider of property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes more than 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information.

“Pat stepped up at a pivotal time in CoreLogic's growth story,” said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “He has done an outstanding job as interim CEO, leading the company through a period of great transformation over the past six months.”