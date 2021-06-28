FHFA Adds to Its Leadership Team

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has named three individuals to its leadership team​, as Naa Awaa Tagoe will now serve as Acting Deputy Director for the Division of Housing Mission and Goals (DHMG), Daniel E. Coates as Senior Advisor to the Director in Acting Director Sandra L. Thompson’s Office, and Danielle Walton as Acting Chief of Staff.

These new appointments come just days after the White House appointed Sandra L. Thompson as the Acting Director of the FHFA, on the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling that the leadership structure of the FHFA was unconstitutional, a violation of the separation of powers principle, and the subsequent dismissal of former Director Mark Calabria.

“I am pleased that Naa Awaa, Dan, and Danielle have agreed to take on these new positions. It is my goal to provide as many opportunities as possible to leverage the expertise of FHFA’s world-class staff as we execute on our important mission” said Acting Director Thompson. “All three are experts in mortgage finance and share my dedication to ensuring that all Americans have equal access to safe, decent, and affordable housing.”

Previously, Tagoe served as the Principal Associate Director in the Office of Capital Policy at FHFA. Her team was responsible for regulatory capital policy for the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs). This work included oversight of the GSEs’ credit risk transfer programs, non-performing loan sales programs, Dodd-Frank Act stress tests, and financial eligibility requirements for approved mortgage insurers, mortgage sellers and mortgage servicers. Prior to joining the predecessor agency of FHFA in 2003, Tagoe held positions with Bear Stearns and Houlihan Lokey.

Before becoming a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Director, Coates served as a Senior Associate Director at FHFA, where he led a team of economists and financial analysts. His team was responsible for targeted credit and market risk examinations to support the FHFA’s examinations of the Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks). Additionally, Coates led a team of financial analysts who evaluated the financial condition and performance of the FHLBanks. He serves as the Chairman of the FHFA’s Reference Rate Transition Steering Committee, which oversees the FHFA’s regulated entities’ transitions away from LIBOR and other reference rates. Coates is also the FHFA’s representative to the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC). Before joining FHFA, Coates worked as an economist at the U.S. General Accounting Office and the Federal Housing Finance Board.

Prior to being named Acting Chief of Staff, Walton served as the Director of Stakeholder Relations in FHFA’s Office of Congressional Affairs and Communications. She was responsible for establishing and maintaining consistent and productive relationships with the housing finance industry, consumer and public interest groups, and internal staff. This work included serving as the liaison between stakeholders and the Agency Director, as well as supervising the development strategies to help deliver the Agency’s organizational objectives, stimulate participation in Agency activities and identify concerns. Before joining FHFA, Walton worked for secondary mortgage market participants including Ginnie Mae and Freddie Mac.