Women in Housing Leadership Awards Nominations Now Open

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Women in Housing Leadership Awards, honoring women leading their organizations and teams to drive progress in today’s workplace. These awards will be presented during the in-person 2021 Five Star Conference and Expo at 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, September 21 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas.

Women in the mortgage space are charting a new course for future generations. As the number of women in the industry continues to grow, more are achieving C-Suite status and are breaking down barriers in a once male-dominated industry. Take this opportunity to nominate a colleague, and recognize their achievements as women continue to blaze new paths in 2021 and in the future.

You may nominate a colleague for up to two of the following awards:

Rising Star Executive: This award recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress.

Excellence in Leadership: This award recognizes women who have demonstrated exemplary leadership for their organizations and teams (nominees must have a minimum of 10 years of consecutive industry experience).

Excellence in Mentorship: This award recognizes women executives who have gone the extra mile to pass on their knowledge and "pay it forward" by helping guide the next generation of female mortgage leaders (nominees must have a minimum of 10 years of consecutive industry experience).

Diversity & Inclusion Champion: This category celebrates those who have successfully broken barriers and helped lead the charge in developing a diverse workplace culture (nominees must have a minimum of 10 years of consecutive industry experience).

Laurie Maggiano Executive of the Year: The award recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry, and have positively influenced homeownership within the past year (nominees must have a minimum of 20 years of consecutive industry experience).

“We are privileged to present our Women in Housing Leadership Awards, especially as we gather in-person for this year’s 2021 Five Star Conference and Expo,” said Ed Delgado, Chairman of Five Star Global, the parent company of the Five Star Institute. “These pioneers in the industry are charting are blazing new trails and opening new doors in the mortgage space. We are fortunate to present these deserving candidates with the recognition they deserve.”

Nominations may be made online by clicking here, and guidelines are as follows:

Individuals can be nominated in a maximum of two categories.

Nominations must be submitted by a colleague or business associate. Self-nominations are not accepted.

Only one nomination per individual will be taken into account during the selection process. Multiple nominations will not increase a nominee’s chance of being selected.

Nominees must be currently employed by an organization that directly serves the housing and/or mortgage industry.

Nominees must meet the minimum experience requirement specific to the selected award(s). Years of industry service must be consecutive.

Nominees must be present at the Women in Housing Awards Leadership Awards Banquet in order to receive an award.

Nominee submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Click here to submit your nominations for the 2021 Women in Housing Leadership Awards.