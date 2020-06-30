Online Foreclosure Services Expanded

Hubzu, an online real estate marketing platform, today announced it now offers customers some of the broadest coverage in the country for foreclosure auction services. It recently began conducting full-service online foreclosure auction sales in Ohio, making it one of the first in the industry to do so. With that expansion, Hubzu now provides marketing for foreclosure auctions nationwide and full-service foreclosure coverage in 17 states with more on the way.

The Hubzu online platform is an end-to-end asset management disposition solution for residential foreclosure, short sale, REO, deed in lieu, CWCOT, and retail property auctions. Hubzu simplifies the purchase and sales process for buyers, sellers, and brokers of foreclosure and other properties with transparent bidding and streamlined transaction support. Supported by a strong focus on customer feedback, data, and analytics, Hubzu has facilitated the sale of over 221,000 homes nationwide with over 4.5 million bids placed since 2009.

The Hubzu platform helps improve third-party sales by increasing exposure of each property through extensive, multichannel marketing and optimized disposition strategies. Most properties are marketed on over 200 syndication sites, and many with premium placement and customized branding. Properties are also promoted through targeted emails to a database of 1.75 million registered users. Sellers and their listing agents who market their properties on Hubzu also have access to a display advertising network that has driven 8.6 million property views annually and industry-leading SEM strategies that have garnered approximately 53 million advertising impressions to date.

Hubzu is one of the first auction companies to utilize newer foreclosure rules in Ohio that allow a private selling officer to conduct the foreclosure sale completely online. It has also incorporated all its auction marketing best practices into Hubzu’s easy-to-use online foreclosure auctions in order to help maximize participation, bids and, ultimately, third-party sales rates.

“We are very excited to provide full online foreclosure auctions in additional states,” said Travis Britsch, Hubzu Vice President of Auctions. “Hubzu is dedicated to providing top auction services to our clients wherever their foreclosure properties are located. Our goal is to enhance the overall auction experience for prospective buyers and maximize live and online sales performance for our clients.”

Hubzu is in the process of expanding the number of full-service auction states it serves. In late 2020, Hubzu anticipates deploying new integrated online and mobile technology solutions that connect the platform with live on-site foreclosure auctions. This will provide buyers with the ability to place proxy bids, help improve efficiency and increase third-party sale rates.