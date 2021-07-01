Home / Daily Dose / CoreLogic Announces Plan to Acquire ClosingCorp
CoreLogic Announces Plan to Acquire ClosingCorp

home point financial welcomes new hiresIrvine, California-based CoreLogic, a property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider, announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of ClosingCorp. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

CoreLogic in a news release says ClosingCorp, headquartered in San Diego, "is a valued partner to major participants in the housing ecosystem providing unique must-have intelligence and digital solutions that streamline the quoting and ordering of critical settlement services needed to originate and service a home loan, eliminating friction, cost, and risk.

“ClosingCorp’s unique solutions coupled with the property-level digital content and platforms of CoreLogic enable us to continue our rapid growth and accelerate the introduction of new high-demand products. Pairing our fees and order management platform with the greater resources that CoreLogic brings will create significant benefits for our customers in terms of simplified workflow and continuous innovation,” said Bob Jennings, ClosingCorp CEO.

Frank Martell, President and CEO of CoreLogic said, “The CoreLogic team is excited to join forces with Bob and the ClosingCorp team as we expand our range of innovative best-in-class solutions for mortgage lenders, title and settlement companies and real estate professionals. The combination of ClosingCorp and CoreLogic digital solutions, platforms and domain expertise is clearly additive for our clients and the broader housing ecosystem.”

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
