Home / Daily Dose / Mortgage Loan Delinquencies Record Highest Spike in Two Years
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Loan Delinquencies Record Highest Spike in Two Years

in Daily Dose, Featured, Foreclosure, News 11 hours ago 82 Views

foreclosure

Mortgage loan delinquencies spiked at their steepest rate in the past two years last month, according to the latest data from Fitch Ratings. New delinquencies rose among all types of loans.

Non-prime loans experienced the greatest annual increase in delinquencies in June, rising 21.8%. Expanded prime loans charted the second-highest increase, a 12.2% rise. RPL loans experienced a 6.4% annual incline, while prime loan delinquencies rose 5.5%.

Fitch noted that the new delinquencies are more a result of “the borrower’s ability to repay (FICO, employment status, DTI, etc.) rather than borrower’s incentive to pay (LTV).

For example, non-prime loans and expanded prime loans to self-employed borrowers are twice as likely to fall delinquent in May as loans to “waged” workers with the same loan types.

“FICO is a primary driver of delinquency rates,” Fitch said, noting that among Prime 2.0 loans, the delinquency rate for borrowers with FICOs of 675-750 was more than three times higher than for borrowers with FICO scores above 725.

On the other hand LTV does not correlate strongly with delinquency status, according to Fitch. “The amount of equity borrowers have in the home is not a primary driver for whether the monthly mortgage gets paid.”

With many mortgage loans in a state of forbearance, Fitch also noted in its report that, “Fitch views deferrals as a significant liquidity risk to transactions.”

Also, with mortgage rates low, refinance activity has been active, which translates to conditional prepayments, which Fitch generally views as “credit positive.” However, the rating agency did say that when voluntary repayments are high the result can be an “increased likelihood of adverse selection of loans remaining within the pool.”

Looking forward, Fitch says the housing market, and home prices, in particular, will depend on “the unemployment rate as well as income and rent growth.” Fitch expects home price growth to slow and even reverse in some markets.

Tagged with:

About Author: Krista F. Brock

Krista Franks Brock is a professional writer and editor who has covered the mortgage banking and default servicing sectors since 2011. Previously, she served as managing editor of DS News and Southern Distinction, a regional lifestyle publication. Her work has appeared in a variety of print and online publications, including Consumers Digest, Dallas Style and Design, DS News and DSNews.com, MReport and theMReport.com. She holds degrees in journalism and art from the University of Georgia.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Loan Denial Rates Decline

The latest HMDA data reveal declines vary based on the borrowers’ demographic regions.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.