MSI Announces Key Leadership Changes

Mortgage Specialists International LLC (MSI), a member of the Insight One Family of Companies, has announced the promotions of two key operations leaders, with Alfred Minisee being promoted to the role of SVP, and Sunni Proctor to VP. MSI is a national field service company offering property inspection, preservation, repair management, code compliance, violation abatement, and REO asset management.

Bringing 30-plus years of experience to MSI, Minisee has led the company’s operations and client management teams for six-plus years. Prior to joining MSI, Minisee spent nearly 25 years with CoreLogic Field Services as Director of Client Relations.

With more than 22 years of industry experience, Proctor has served MSI for the past eight years in various capacities, leading MSI’s quality control and high-risk practice areas. Prior to her time with MSI, Proctor worked with CoreLogic Field Services and First American Corporation.

“Both Alfred and Sunni are incredibly talented leaders who truly embrace our culture, and are always committed to delivering on our value proposition, ‘Right the first time, on time,’” said Baker Breedlove, President and CEO of MSI.

In addition to the promotions of Minisee and Proctor, MSI has added Vanja Trivuncic to its team as VP, Compliance and Training. Trivuncic’s career spans 17 years in the financial services industry, having spent 13 years at TIAA Bank as a VP in the Bank’s Default and Escrow Services Department—responsible for ensuring compliance with insurer and investor requirements, identifying updated regulatory requirements, and implementing the necessary procedural and policy changes to reflect new requirements. In addition to working with TIAA, Trivuncic also spent time working with LPS and Homeward Residential Inc.

