More Americans Struggling to Make Full House Payments

Thirty-two percent of Americans did not make a full, on-time housing payment is July, according to Apartment List. This is up slightly from 30% in June.

The report added that missed payments are concentrated among renters, young and low-income households, and residents of dense urban areas.

During the first week of July, 19% of Americans had made no housing payment, while an additional 13% paid just a portion of their monthly bill.

However, of those that missed the payment in June, 89% said they paid that month’s bill as of the first week of July.

The report added that 43% of households earning between $25,000 and $75,000 did not pay their full housing payment in July.

Additionally, homeowners between the ages of 45-60 were found to miss the most payments at 22%. An additional 7% made a partial payment.

Apartment List’s survey said the share of homeowners concerned about foreclosures rose from 14% to 17%.

Black Knight’s latest report stated that with 4.1 million homeowners past due on their mortgage loans, the national delinquency rate is now 7.76%.

Delinquencies jumped 20% and 1.3 percentage points higher in May, which Black Knight noted, “would have been the worst single month ever recorded if it weren’t for the 3.1 percentage point increase the month prior.”

Today’s delinquency rate is up 4.5 percentage points from the 3.2% record low recorded back in January.

While servicers have a major task now in assessing loans in forbearance, Black Knight said, “this will also provide an early look at roll rates of loans in active forbearance,” and the insight from this summer “can be used for downstream modeling on performance and the residual volume of loans in active forbearance in coming months.”

The total number of loans that are either past due or in foreclosure is 4.3 million, up from 2.3 million at the end of March, according to Black Knight. However, the foreclosure rate is down by 5.8%.