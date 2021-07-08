Cenlar Names New Company VP

Ewing, New Jersey-based Cenlar FSB, a national mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has brought on Jim Scott as its new VP, supporting Cenlar’s default operations and client management teams, the company announced in a news release.

"Having extensive knowledge in both default management and client-facing roles, Jim is a valuable addition to our team. As we navigate through a post-pandemic environment, Jim will serve as a trusted partner to our clients, identifying and resolving loan-level issues and other challenges related to ending homeowner forbearances,” said Bob Hora, SVP for Default Operations.

Scott has more than 25 years of experience in mortgage default management. He has held multiple titles in default management for various organizations, including seven years as a former leader in default operations for Cenlar.

"I am excited to rejoin Cenlar. Ultimately, I am a resource for clients and their homeowners and internally for operations. My goal is to ensure client satisfaction and confidence in Cenlar," Scott said.

