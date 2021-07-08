Home / Daily Dose / Cenlar Names New Company VP
Cenlar Names New Company VP

Ewing, New Jersey-based Cenlar FSB, a national mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has brought on Jim Scott as its new VP, supporting Cenlar’s default operations and client management teams, the company announced in a news release.

"Having extensive knowledge in both default management and client-facing roles, Jim is a valuable addition to our team. As we navigate through a post-pandemic environment, Jim will serve as a trusted partner to our clients, identifying and resolving loan-level issues and other challenges related to ending homeowner forbearances,” said Bob Hora, SVP for Default Operations.

Scott has more than 25 years of experience in mortgage default management. He has held multiple titles in default management for various organizations, including seven years as a former leader in default operations for Cenlar.

"I am excited to rejoin Cenlar. Ultimately, I am a resource for clients and their homeowners and internally for operations. My goal is to ensure client satisfaction and confidence in Cenlar," Scott said.

Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing loans in 50 states, according to company literature. The organization boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions, and mortgage bankers. "Our nearly 4,000 employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions that are unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation," the company reports, and it "is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties."

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
