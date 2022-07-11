Andrew Weiss Named Partner at Blackfin Group

BlackFin Group has named mortgage industry technology veteran Andrew Weiss as a Partner, and will be working in the consultancy’s technology practice. He brings more than 35 years of industry experience to the role, across several disciplines, including mortgage lending, technology development and management consulting.

“I'm not a technologist, strictly speaking, and I’m not a traditional business person either,” Weiss said. “My work has largely been about creating the bridges between these groups so everyone can do their best work and reach their goals. I hope to help BlackFin clients make the best choices, according to their own business strategies, managing risk while creating the future. That’s the way companies distinguish themselves in highly competitive businesses like ours.”

Weiss mostly recently served as SVP of Platform Strategy at Origence, an LOS developer owned by CU Direct. Prior to that, he was a Principal at STRATMOR Group, as well as CIO at New Penn Bank, SVP of Strategy for Bank of America, and an Executive Consultant with Newbold Advisors. He started his career in the mortgage industry in 1991 when he joined Fannie Mae, serving the GSE as SVP of Advanced Technology and led a team that developed Fannie’s Desktop Underwriter.

“Andrew is one of those rare industry executives who has both a long and broad base of experience in our business,” said BlackFin Group CEO Keith Kemph. “His work has always challenged the industry to do more with technology in pursuit of worthy goals. He has been an agent for change, but with a disciplined approach that will protect BlackFin clients from chasing shiny things when they should be building their businesses according to a well-developed strategic plan.”

Weiss added, “I'm at the point in my career where I wanted to do something that was interesting to me. Keith has attracted a great team to BlackFin Group, and I think together, we can make progress in an industry that has traditionally lagged others, from a technology standpoint.”