HUD Announces Several Key Additions

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced several key additions to its staff since March. These talented and diverse individuals join HUD ready to deliver results for the American people by tackling our nation’s housing challenges to build a stronger, more equitable America.

President Joe Biden recently announced the nominations of Julia Gordon for Assistant Secretary for Housing, Federal Housing Commissioner, HUD; and Dave Uejio for Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, HUD to further stabilize oversight of the nation’s housing market. Those two nominees await official appointment.

New HUD appointees are listed below in alphabetical order.

Victoria Brown, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary

Mikaela Gerwin, Special Assistant and Briefing Book Coordinator, Office of the Secretary

David Gonzalez Rice, Special Assistant for Housing and Services, Office of the Secretary

Caitlin Grady, Director of Scheduling, Office of Administration

Ethan Handelman, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Multifamily Housing Programs–Federal Housing Administration

Derrick Harkins, Director, Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships

Camren Harris, Congressional Relations Specialist, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations

Julienne Y. Joseph, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Single Family Housing–Federal Housing Administration

Nicole Lindler, Senior Advisor for Intergovernmental Relations, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations

Hang Liu, Director of Speechwriting, Office of Public Affairs

Garrett McDaniel, Director of Executive Scheduling and Operations, Office of Administration

Gina Metrakas, Chief Operations Officer, Office of the Deputy Secretary

Beth Niblock, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer

Kera Package, Special Assistant, Office of Community Planning and Development

Doug Rice, Special Policy Advisor, Office of Public and Indian Housing

Lacey Janet Rose, Director of Strategic Communications, Office of Public Affairs

Patrice D. Taylor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary

Addie Whisenant, Assistant Secretary, Office of Public Affairs

Alan Williams, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Relations, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations

These appointments bolster HUD’s staff after, earlier this year, HUD’s Office of the Secretary added the following:

Chief of Staff: Jenn Jones

Jim Crawford, Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary, Office of the Deputy Secretary

Dan Hardcastle, Special Assistant for Special Projects, Office of the Secretary

Lopa Kolluri, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing, Department of Housing/Federal Housing Administration

Michele Perez, Assistant Deputy Secretary for Field Policy and Management, Office of Field Policy and Management

White House Liaison: Analysse Escobar

Senior Advisor-Rental Assistance: Peggy Bailey

Senior Advisor-Budget, Policy and Programs: Joe Carlile

Senior Advisor-Housing Finance: Alanna McCargo

Senior Advisor-Housing and Services: Richard Cho

Executive Assistant to the Secretary: Imani Edwards

Office of General Counsel (OGC)

Principal Deputy General Counsel: Damon Smith

Deputy General Counsel for Enforcement: Sasha Samberg-Champion

Senior Counsel: Elly Kugler

Office of Public Affairs (OPA)

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs: Michael Burns

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Engagement: Anne Brewer

Press Secretary: Meaghan Lynch

Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations (CIR)

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations: Sarah Brundage

Congressional Relations Specialist: Sahian Valladares

Office of Administration (OA)

Director of Advance: Ronald Carson

Office of Policy, Development and Research (PD&R)

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development: Ben Winter

Special Advisor to Assistant Secretary: Aaron Shroyer

Federal Housing Administration/Office of Housing (FHA/Housing)

Special Assistant: Will Innes

Office of Public and Indian Housing (PIH)

Special Assistant: Stephen Lucas

Office of Community, Planning and Development (CPD)

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary: Arthur Jemison

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grant Programs: Kevin Bush

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Development: Robin Keegan

Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO)