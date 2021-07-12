HUD Announces Several Key Additions

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced several key additions to its staff since March. These talented and diverse individuals join HUD ready to deliver results for the American people by tackling our nation’s housing challenges to build a stronger, more equitable America.
President Joe Biden recently announced the nominations of Julia Gordon for Assistant Secretary for Housing, Federal Housing Commissioner, HUD; and Dave Uejio for Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, HUD to further stabilize oversight of the nation’s housing market. Those two nominees await official appointment.
New HUD appointees are listed below in alphabetical order.
- Victoria Brown, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary
- Mikaela Gerwin, Special Assistant and Briefing Book Coordinator, Office of the Secretary
- David Gonzalez Rice, Special Assistant for Housing and Services, Office of the Secretary
- Caitlin Grady, Director of Scheduling, Office of Administration
- Ethan Handelman, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Multifamily Housing Programs–Federal Housing Administration
- Derrick Harkins, Director, Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships
- Camren Harris, Congressional Relations Specialist, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations
- Julienne Y. Joseph, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Single Family Housing–Federal Housing Administration
- Nicole Lindler, Senior Advisor for Intergovernmental Relations, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations
- Hang Liu, Director of Speechwriting, Office of Public Affairs
- Garrett McDaniel, Director of Executive Scheduling and Operations, Office of Administration
- Gina Metrakas, Chief Operations Officer, Office of the Deputy Secretary
- Beth Niblock, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer
- Kera Package, Special Assistant, Office of Community Planning and Development
- Doug Rice, Special Policy Advisor, Office of Public and Indian Housing
- Lacey Janet Rose, Director of Strategic Communications, Office of Public Affairs
- Patrice D. Taylor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary
- Addie Whisenant, Assistant Secretary, Office of Public Affairs
- Alan Williams, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Relations, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations
These appointments bolster HUD’s staff after, earlier this year, HUD’s Office of the Secretary added the following:
- Chief of Staff: Jenn Jones
- Jim Crawford, Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary, Office of the Deputy Secretary
- Dan Hardcastle, Special Assistant for Special Projects, Office of the Secretary
- Lopa Kolluri, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing, Department of Housing/Federal Housing Administration
- Michele Perez, Assistant Deputy Secretary for Field Policy and Management, Office of Field Policy and Management
- White House Liaison: Analysse Escobar
- Senior Advisor-Rental Assistance: Peggy Bailey
- Senior Advisor-Budget, Policy and Programs: Joe Carlile
- Senior Advisor-Housing Finance: Alanna McCargo
- Senior Advisor-Housing and Services: Richard Cho
- Executive Assistant to the Secretary: Imani Edwards
Office of General Counsel (OGC)
- Principal Deputy General Counsel: Damon Smith
- Deputy General Counsel for Enforcement: Sasha Samberg-Champion
- Senior Counsel: Elly Kugler
Office of Public Affairs (OPA)
- Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs: Michael Burns
- Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Engagement: Anne Brewer
- Press Secretary: Meaghan Lynch
Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations (CIR)
- Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations: Sarah Brundage
- Congressional Relations Specialist: Sahian Valladares
Office of Administration (OA)
- Director of Advance: Ronald Carson
Office of Policy, Development and Research (PD&R)
- Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development: Ben Winter
- Special Advisor to Assistant Secretary: Aaron Shroyer
Federal Housing Administration/Office of Housing (FHA/Housing)
- Special Assistant: Will Innes
Office of Public and Indian Housing (PIH)
- Special Assistant: Stephen Lucas
Office of Community, Planning and Development (CPD)
- Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary: Arthur Jemison
- Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grant Programs: Kevin Bush
- Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Development: Robin Keegan
Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO)
- Special Policy Advisor: Chang Chiu