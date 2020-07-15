Home / Daily Dose / CFPB Accuses Mortgage Brokerage of Discriminatory Lending Practices
CFPB Accuses Mortgage Brokerage of Discriminatory Lending Practices

Daily Dose

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago-headquartered mortgage brokerage Townstone Financial Inc. for alleged discriminatory lending practices in the years between 2014 and 2017.

The CFPB charged Townstone with violating the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and Regulation B, its implementing regulation, for allegedly drawing almost no mortgage applications in the predominantly African American neighborhoods in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area and few applications from African Americans throughout the wider Chicago metro market. In its complaint, the CFPB claimed Townstone used its weekly radio shows and podcasts intentionally discouraged African Americans from making mortgage applications and from both living and seeking properties in predominantly African American communities.

Townstone is also accused by the CFPB of violating the Consumer Financial Protection Act as a result of its allegedly discriminatory lending practices.

The CFPB’s complaint seeks an injunction against Townstone, as well as damages, redress to consumers, and the imposition of a civil money penalty. In announcing its lawsuit, the CFPB stated that its complaint is not a finding or ruling that Townstone has violated the law.

Townstone said they would not comment on these allegations.

Phil Hall

Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books, the host of the award-winning SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the award-winning WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential. His real estate finance writing has been published in the ABA Banking Journal, Secondary Marketing Executive, Servicing Management, MortgageOrb, Progress in Lending, National Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional America, Canadian Mortgage Professional, Mortgage Professional News, Mortgage Broker News and HousingWire.

