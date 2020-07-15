CFPB Accuses Mortgage Brokerage of Discriminatory Lending Practices

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago-headquartered mortgage brokerage Townstone Financial Inc. for alleged discriminatory lending practices in the years between 2014 and 2017.

The CFPB charged Townstone with violating the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and Regulation B, its implementing regulation, for allegedly drawing almost no mortgage applications in the predominantly African American neighborhoods in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area and few applications from African Americans throughout the wider Chicago metro market. In its complaint, the CFPB claimed Townstone used its weekly radio shows and podcasts intentionally discouraged African Americans from making mortgage applications and from both living and seeking properties in predominantly African American communities.

Townstone is also accused by the CFPB of violating the Consumer Financial Protection Act as a result of its allegedly discriminatory lending practices.

The CFPB’s complaint seeks an injunction against Townstone, as well as damages, redress to consumers, and the imposition of a civil money penalty. In announcing its lawsuit, the CFPB stated that its complaint is not a finding or ruling that Townstone has violated the law.

Townstone said they would not comment on these allegations.