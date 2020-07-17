The Week Ahead: Webinar on Stressed Communities

The American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) will host a webinar on July 22 titled, “Leading Beyond a Crisis: Driving Sustainable Homeownership in Diverse Communities.”

The webinar will be held at 2-3 p.m. CDT.

AMDC’s Chair of the Education and Community Outreach Subcommittee, Joe Velasquez, SVP, Neighborhood Lending, Bank of American, will lead a panel of experts who delve into the ways minority households are stressed during times of crisis.

The webinar will also outline the steps mortgage professional can take to build a sustainable, equitable, and diverse housing ecosystem.

Industry leaders participating in this webinar, along with Velasquez, are Dionne Cuello, VP, Diverse Market Segments, Citi; Suzy Lindblom, COO, Planet Home Lending; Alanna McCargo, VP, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute, and Lenny McNeil, EVP, U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.

Lindblom said that while this topic is always important, it holds special significance with both the COVID-19 pandemic and the national diversity crisis.

"We, as an industry, must stand up and come up with solutions to combat the challenge of lack of homeownership within the diverse communities," she said. "We need to get to the root of the problem and come up with viable solutions to start the education early on with diverse communities, not only in homeownership but financial responsibility and assisting with job opportunities, training.

