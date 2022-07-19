Home / Daily Dose / Judith Romano Joins Pincus Law Group’s Pennsylvania Office
Judith Romano Joins Pincus Law Group’s Pennsylvania Office

Uniondale, New York-based Pincus Law Group, a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), has added Judith T. Romano, Esq. to its default legal services practice as Managing Attorney for the firm’s Pennsylvania office.

Romano has been licensed and practicing in Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Pincus Law Group, she was General Counsel at Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, where she was a Partner for more than 20 years. Prior to becoming General Counsel, Judi represented creditors in bankruptcy proceedings for 25-plus years. She was a frequent bankruptcy panelist at USFN and MBA Conferences, and participated in on-site client educational seminars.

“We are lucky to have Judi join our team, as she brings over 30 years of legal and leadership experience to the Pincus Law Group team,” said Pincus Law Group Owner and Managing Partner Caryn Pincus.

Romano’s experience includes managing various aspects of legal operations, the oversight and management of Outside Counsel Litigation matters pertaining to RESPA, TILA, FCRA, FDCPA, and UDAAP, the Compliance and Audit Department, the Bankruptcy Department, and overall third-party vendor management, and will benefit her management of operations and client relations at Pincus Law Group.

Romano received her Bachelor of Science Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School, and her Juris Doctor from Temple University Beasley School of Law. She is admitted in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern, Middle and Western Districts of Pennsylvania. Her admission to the New York Bar is pending with admission expected in the fall.

Pincus Law Group provides legal services to its private and corporate clients throughout Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, and is a member of Legal League 100 (LL100).

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
