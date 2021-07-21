Selene Holdings Announces Executive Hires

New York-based residential mortgage servicer and real estate services platform Selene Holdings announced the addition of Katie Brewer and John Vella to the firm as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively. Selene is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pretium, a specialized investment-management firm focused on real estate, mortgage finance, and corporate credit with more than $20 billion in assets under management.

The company reported via a press release that Brewer and Vella bring a strong mix of differentiated skillsets that will enable Selene to strategically grow its operating platforms through the enhancement of the firm's business infrastructure and strategic revenue channels.

Representatives say the Selene team looks forward to integrating Brewer as the lead driver of top-line and bottom-line business objectives, and to welcoming Vella as the firm's first CRO, to continue to build on the momentum across Selene's existing client base and sales pipeline.

"We are pleased to welcome John and Katie to our growing team at Selene," said Joe Davila, President and CEO of Selene. "Their extensive knowledge and decades-long relationships as leaders within the mortgage servicing, real estate servicing and investment banking industries will help us to reinforce our footprint in the residential credit ecosystem and enhance our high-touch client and consumer-driven approaches. We could not be more excited to have them at the market-facing forefront of our strategic growth journey."

In her new role, Brewer will oversee the operation and execution of Selene's multiple lines of business, including mortgage servicing, due diligence and insurance brokerage. Before joining Selene, Brewer served as SVP of Valuation Services at Radian, where she spearheaded the development of the mortgage insurance provider's expanding product capabilities and optimized the strategic delivery of client solutions. Prior to this role, she served as the Chief Operating Officer of Green River Capital.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with the extremely talented team here at Selene to lead and support the firm's rapid growth through its expanding business lines, robust client roster and flexible infrastructure capabilities," Brewer remarked. "I am excited to provide best-in-class mortgage loan services to our valued homeowners and to deliver on and exceed client expectations across the real estate value chain."

Vella will be responsible for growing the Selene platform through strategic sales, product development, marketing and client management efforts. Before joining Selene, he served as Chief Revenue Officer for Altisource, where he led revenue generation and client management for the mortgage and real estate solutions provider and raised capital by providing services and technologies to lenders, originators, servicers, and real estate investors.

Vella said, "Selene's differentiated approach to residential mortgage servicing means the firm is well positioned to grow its market share and meet the robust demand that is being driven by an exceptionally strong housing market. I am excited to join the team and to help deliver on Selene's aggressive multi-service growth strategy, anchored by its hallmark specialty servicing offering, to a broader range of valued clients and stakeholders."