Home / Daily Dose / Fannie Mae Revises Housing Outlook, Adjusts Recessionary Predictions
Print This Post Print This Post

Fannie Mae Revises Housing Outlook, Adjusts Recessionary Predictions

in Daily Dose, Featured, Investment, Market Studies, News 9 hours ago 110 Views

The current state of the real estate market—which is now adapting to record high inflation and higher interest rates—is giving real estate companies and experts a run for their money as the continued pressure of these forces is causing problems for those making predictions for the future. 

The latest forecast to be downgraded comes from Fannie Mae as the July 2022 commentary from the Economic and Strategic Research Group (ESR) who made the changes due to “softening consumer spending” and new business inventory investment data. 

All-in-all, the ESR is now forecasting that real GDP will increase by 0.1% by the end of the calendar year and will move into negative territory in 2023 predicting a decrease of 0.4%. They previously predicted these numbers to be an increase of 1.2% in 2022 and a 0.1% decrease in 2023. 

In no uncertain terms, the ESR states they are expecting recession conditions to begin occurring in the first quarter of 2023, a prediction that has been moved up from the second quarter, due to the aggressive monetary policy response required of the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down from its current decade-high levels. 

By the fourth quarter of 2022, inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, to moderate to 5.7% annually, down from the 9.1% recorded in June. Further, they predict inflation to sink to 1.6% by the end of 2023, well under the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. 

Looking at home sales, the ESR also revised down its forecast for total home sales growth in 2022 to a decline of 15.6%, compared to a decline of 13.5% predicted the previous month. However, it adjusted upwards its home price appreciation forecast to 16% year-over-year in 2020 from the previously projected 10.8%. 

The group stated that it “continues to anticipate strong deceleration in home price growth going forward due to the lagged effects of higher mortgage rates and the slowing economy weighing on purchase demand.” 

“The economy slowed significantly, though unevenly, in the first half of 2022 on the expectation that the Fed will aggressively raise interest rates,” said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President and Chief Economist. “With inflation running well above the target rate, the market’s expectation that further, substantial monetary tightening is needed has driven interest rates even higher, and interest rate-sensitive sectors, including housing, are slowing in response. Homes listed for sale are increasingly seeing asking-price reductions, and both construction and home sales – both existing and new – are slowing.” 

Duncan continued: “Consumer confidence measures increasingly indicate dissatisfaction with current levels of inflation, offering support to the Fed’s aggressive posture. We continue to believe that it’s unlikely the economy will avoid a modest recession, but given recently released consumer spending and business investment data, we currently anticipate that it’ll begin in the first quarter of 2023, slightly earlier than we previously predicted.” 

The ESR now projects that existing home sales to end the year with around 4.57 million units on an annualized basis, down from a forecast of 4.83 million units. Existing sales for 2023 are targeted at 4.55 million units. 

Also, offsetting factors have led to changes in originations outlooks. Total market mortgage originations are projected to top $2.53 trillion by year end, a downward revision of $71 billion from the last forecast. Purchase volumes were also revised downward by $30 billion to $1.78 trillion while refinance volume also got its forecast cut to $756 billion. 

“In 2023, we expect total originations to fall to $2.22 trillion, but this is still an upward revision of $19 billion from last month’s forecast, entirely due to an upward revision to purchase originations,” the ESR said. "This is because higher home prices outweigh the down revision to home sales.” 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

HUD Proposes Manufactured Home Updates to Address Affordable Housing Concerns

New changes to the HUD Code will promote the Biden Administration’s goal of expanding the nation’s housing inventory to meet the goal of equitable opportunities for all.