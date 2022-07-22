Katie Jones Tapped to Lead HR at Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae has named Katie Jones as its new SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), where she will be a member of Fannie Mae’s Management Committee, and oversee the company’s human resources function. Jones will be responsible for designing and delivering a comprehensive enterprise-wide strategy to attract, retain, engage, and develop talent, and support business and strategic priorities.

“Fannie Mae is a top-class organization with exceptional values and a people-first culture. It’s a privilege to join the team during this exciting time for the company,” said Jones. “I look forward to being part of Fannie Mae’s mission to meet the evolving needs of the country's renters and homebuyers while the organization continues to grow as an employer of choice, particularly as we focus on a new way of working.”

Jones most recently served as SVP and CHRO at PRA Group, a global financial services firm with approximately 5,000 employees and clients and customers across 18 countries. Prior to PRA Group, Jones held SVP positions at SunTrust Bank, AIG, and Crestar Bank. In these roles, she led national and global human resources functions, including talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development, succession planning, HR systems, total rewards, diversity and inclusion, and organizational design.

In her new role with the government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), Jones will provide leadership on all aspects of Fannie Mae’s HR strategy. She will also partner with others across the GSE, including Fannie Mae’s Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI), to ensure the company’s comprehensive HR strategy continues to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace.

“We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished executive to the Fannie Mae leadership team,” said David C. Benson, President and Interim CEO of Fannie Mae. “With more than 30 years of human resources experience in the financial services sector, Katie is exceptionally well positioned to cultivate Fannie Mae as a destination for top talent and a great place to work. Katie will play a critical role in ensuring we continue to attract, develop, and support our people and positively impact renters and homeowners.”