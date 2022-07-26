Freddie Mac Taps Former Santander Exec to Lead Compliance Efforts 

Freddie Mac has named Dennis Hermonstyne Jr., SVP and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), bringing more than 20 years of experience managing compliance programs for national banks and international financial services companies to the GSE. Hermonstyne will be a member of the company’s senior operating committee, and report directly to CEO Michael DeVito, working closely with Chief Risk Officer Anil Hinduja.

“Dennis is an accomplished compliance officer with a broad experience at national and international financial services firms. He will be an excellent addition to Freddie Mac’s senior operating committee,” said DeVito. “I look forward to working closely with Dennis as we continue Freddie Mac’s commitment to safety, soundness, and world-class risk management.”

In his role as Chief Compliance Officer, Hermonstyne will oversee and lead Freddie Mac’s compliance risk management program pertaining to the company’s legal, regulatory, and conservatorship obligations.

Hermonstyne most recently served as EVP and Chief Compliance Officer of Santander Bank, based in Boston, where he was responsible for overseeing the bank’s strategic compliance program, and the policies and procedures for compliance vulnerability across the company. Prior to joining Santander in 2017, Hermonstyne was the Deputy Chief Compliance Officer of E*TRADE Bank. His experience also includes several legal positions at federal regulatory agencies, including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Hermonstyne will officially join Freddie Mac in his new role on September 19. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Catholic University Columbus School of Law.