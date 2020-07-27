The Industry Pulse: Updates on Mortgage Connect, Hyland

Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, announced the addition of Gabe Minton as Chief Information Officer. With more than 26 years' experience developing next generation platforms, Minton joins a team made up of experienced and accomplished mortgage industry leaders.

“We are excited to welcome Gabe as CIO,” said Jeff Coury, CEO of Mortgage Connect. “The constant evolution of our best-in-class technology platform is essential to our continued growth success. I am confident that Gabe’s expansive experience and proven track record makes him the ideal candidate to head innovation efforts.”

“Mortgage Connect has achieved tremendous success by creating technologies that not only create efficiencies but also enhance the consumer’s experience,” Minton said. “I am excited to lead the company through the next stage of strategic initiatives, particularly those that will address the pressing challenges lenders and servicers face in today’s demanding environment.”

__________________________________________________________________________

Hyland, a content services provider for global organizations, launched a PII Compliance Solution. Using intelligent document redaction functionality the solution automates redaction processes to save financial institutions time, preserve accuracy, and improve compliance with ever-changing mortgage regulations and redaction requirements.

Leveraging the PII Compliance Solution lenders simplify redaction processes and add bulk document upload functionality in an agreeable format. With this tool, financial institutions can:

Automatically redact personal identifying information

Seamlessly upload large amounts of documents

Ensure compliance with industry regulations

“The financial services industry has to remain agile in order to comply with ever changing regulations. Incorporating adaptive technology to automate document redaction provides a fast-acting path to improve efficiency, decrease manual inaccuracies, and eliminate the risk and cost of compliance errors,’ said Steve Comer, Director of Financial Services and Insurance at Hyland. “Using Hyland’s PII Compliance Solution helps lenders quickly and efficiently respond to regulations requiring redacted personal information with smart, expertly tailored automation built specifically for financial services.”

__________________________________________________________________________

Orlans PC announced that Founder & Executive Chair Linda Orlans was named an award winner of the inaugural #NEXTPowerhouseAward, honoring the most influential women in the mortgage industry. Julie Moran, Senior Executive Counsel, was also the recipient of a #NEXTPowerhouseAward. The winners are celebrated for being technologically innovative, sharing new ideas, and pushing the limits to keep their companies and the industry moving forward.

Highlights from Linda Orlans' career include becoming the first woman Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Michigan State University College of Law; the inclusion of Orlans PC as a member of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms—a highly selective organization of minority and women-owned law firms; and being a current member of the United States Supreme Court Bar and the State Bar of Michigan.

“I am thrilled to receive this award. It is an honor to be recognized with such an esteemed group of successful, career-driven women each of whom strives to make a positive impact in our companies, communities and the industry,” Orlans said in a statement.

Julie Moran is described as "an innovator and trailblazer in the mortgage and legal industries." She began her career as an attorney at a Boston law firm concentrating in transactional real estate. She developed a mortgage banking practice that became one of the largest sources of firm and client growth. As a partner at the firm, she had the privilege of working with some of the nation’s largest banks and loan servicers. Julie was elected as the firm’s first female managing partner at a time when there was only one other female managing partner in Boston.

“I am honored to receive this esteemed award from an organization that is focused on advancing women in their careers and professional growth,” Moran said.