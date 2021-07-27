Stewart Acquires Title First Agency

Houston-based Stewart Information Services Corporation, a global real estate services company, has announced the acquisition of Title First Agency. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Title First has office locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Texas, and is licensed to operate in 34 states with strategic partnerships throughout the country.

The acquisition furthers the company's dedication to becoming the premier title services company by partnering with customers to create mutual success, according to a press release from Stewart.

"Title First has grown into one of the largest independent title agencies in the nation, building strong partnerships across the United States to serve its residential, commercial, and lender customers in their purchase and refinance transactions,” said Stewart Group President Steve Lessack. “Together we see tremendous growth opportunity, and by adding Title First to our Stewart family, we’ve also added veteran leadership and expertise that will bolster our operations and market presence in the Midwest, as we create the Premier Title Services company.”

“For years we have aggressively grown our service offerings to better support our local and national clients and becoming part of Stewart is the next strategic step for a larger national platform,” added Sean Stoner, President of Title First. “Throughout the smooth transaction process, working with Stewart has validated the decision to join forces was the right one for Title First. Seeing our core values and those of Stewart’s management are aligned, along with the backing and resources of Stewart, we will be able to provide the best transactional service to our growing roster of clients, and the best support for our employees.”

Stewart offers products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers, and family of companies, the company notes.