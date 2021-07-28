Institutional Investment in Build-to-Rent Booming

Single-family rentals have long been a major sub-product of the housing market, representing about one-third of some 46 million rental homes in America. Almost all of such properties, an estimated 98% prior to the 2008 financial crisis, were owned by small-scale mom-and-pop-type landlords. In the ensuing years, institutions began buying in, yet remained but a sliver of the market. Now, the robustness of the housing market in the face of a novel economic crisis has made the single-family rental market, and thus the emerging build-to-rent sector, attractive to larger, institutional investors, as DS News has reported of late.

Conditions set the stage for new research and a report by YardiMatrix's Director of Research Paul Fiorilla and Senior Analyst Casey Cobb, who examine a market—"once an afterthought for investors"—that has grown during the pandemic as families seek "more space, fewer shared walls, and personal HVAC systems, all features offered in single family rentals," as the researchers put it. They add that investors have allocated $10 billion to the sector in the last few years.

Experts don't expect interest to wane anytime soon.

"Increasingly, the way institutions are growing their presence is to build their own communities. Some 12% of new single-family construction in 2021 is being done for rentals," John Burns Real Estate Consulting told the analysts. "With so much capital looking to invest in the sector and the demand for rentals rising, we would expect build-to-rents to increase rapidly for at least the next several years."

(Along with demand, rent nationwide is rising faster than ever following a brief lull during the height of the pandemic.)

The authors explain why investment in single-family rentals has become more attractive than apartments during the COVID-19 era.