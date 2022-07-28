ATTOM Makes Big Move, Selling RealtyTrac & HomeFacts

ATTOM Data, a curator of nationwide real estate data for land and property, has announced that it has sold two of its subsidiaries to Nations Info in addition to signing a multi-year agreement to become an ATTOM data licensing customer.

The two subsidiaries, RealtyTrac and Homefacts, were officially sold July 15 2022, but was just recently announced to the public.

Founded in 1996, RealtyTrac has been a resource for investors, real estate agents and consumers looking for foreclosure properties, democratizing what had historically been an "insider-only" process, and making it easier for all interested parties to search for, analyze and evaluate properties in all three stages of foreclosure.

Homefacts is a “one-stop shop” providing “accurate and reliable” property and neighborhood data including school ratings, crime rates, and environmental and natural disaster risks.

"RealtyTrac will always have an important place in ATTOM's history—our company actually started out as RealtyTrac back in the mid-1990's—and was integral to fueling our company's growth over the years," said Rob Barber, ATTOM CEO. "But as the company shifted its focus to data licensing, and our customer base moved from individual consumers and real estate agents to large enterprises, websites like RealtyTrac and Homefacts were no longer closely aligned with our future vision for ATTOM's growth."

According to Barber, this divestiture allows ATTOM to focus 100% on continuing to accelerate the growth of its already-successful data licensing business. "We're well on our way to meeting our 2022 objectives, and this enhanced focus should enable us to be even more successful in the years ahead," Barber added.