Fannie Mae Recognized for Disability Inclusion

For the third straight year, Fannie Mae has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," earning a top score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

Launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities, the DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

"We're honored to again be named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' by the Disability Equality Index," said Sharifa Anderson, SVP and Chief Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Officer with Fannie Mae. "An incredible amount of passion and dedication to D&I is evident at all levels of Fannie Mae, as we continuously work to create an environment where employees with disabilities have an opportunity to thrive and contribute to our mission, challenge the status quo to foster a more inclusive company, and advance an equitable housing system for the renters and homeowners we serve."

The 2022 DEI measured the following attributes:

Culture and leadership;

Enterprise-wide access;

Employment practices, such as benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement and accommodations;

Community engagement; and

Supplier diversity.

Led by the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, Fannie Mae is committed to promoting D&I opportunities for all through greater transparency, accountability, and focus on measurable outcomes for the company's D&I strategy, and contributions to the industry. Examples include: