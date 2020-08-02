Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Learn More About CWCOT Changes
The Week Ahead: Learn More About CWCOT Changes

in Daily Dose, Journal, News 16 hours ago 79 Views

On Tuesday from 1:00-2:00 p.m. CDT, the DS News webinar series will share a complimentary new webinar entitled "CWCOT Update: What Servicers Need to Know," presented by Auction.com. A line-up of subject-matter experts will examine the recent HUD mortgagee letter providing CWCOT updates and unpack what the recent changes mean for the industry as it relates to timing, implementation, and compliance. The lineup of speakers will include:

To register for the CWCOT webinar, click here.

Here's what else to expect in The Week Ahead:

  • U.S. Census Bureau Construction Spending Report—Monday, 8/3
  • Realtor.com Housing Inventory Report—Tuesday, 8/4
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York Household Debt and Credit Report Q2 2020—Thursday, 8/6
  • St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index—Thursday, 8/6
  • Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report—Thursday, 8/6

