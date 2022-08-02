Financial Services Committee Passes Bills to Protect Consumers

Today, the House Financial Services Committee, led by Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), passed eight bills to strengthen oversight of our nation’s affordable housing and address the housing and homeless crises, put consumers in the driver’s seat to shape their financial futures and simplify bureaucratic processes to improve communities, here and around the world:

" is a bill offered by Representative Alma Adams (D-NC) that would require the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create a new registration form for index-linked annuities to ensure that a retiree or other purchaser can make an informed decision.