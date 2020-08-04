The Industry Pulse: Changes at Brookstone, MSI

Brookstone Management, a national provider of mortgage field services, announced that JK Huey has joined its Advisory Board and will be serving with the title of Corporate Ambassador.

A veteran of the mortgage industry, Huey brings over 35 years’ experience to the role, having held senior management positions at Wells Fargo, IndyMac Bank, and HomeSide Lending. During this time, Huey oversaw a variety of areas including servicing, default management, asset management and preservation, investor relations, retail production, and acquisitions. Throughout her career, Huey has demonstrated her passion for providing excellent service to customers, investors, and communities.

“At Brookstone, we believe in constantly working to provide best-in-class service to our clients and partners,” said Sam Ingber, CEO, Brookstone Management. “JK’s extensive knowledge, industry experience, and exemplary reputation will help Brookstone take our commitment to excellence and service to the next level. We are delighted to welcome JK into the Brookstone family, and we look forward to many years of working together to help our clients achieve the greatest return on their assets while limiting their exposure.”

“I am honored to be asked to serve on Brookstone Management’s Advisory Board,” Huey said. “Knowing the challenges the industry is facing, and having worked with a number of companies who provide property management services, I know the team at Brookstone Management is ready to offer the support and solutions needed for companies to be successful. I’m looking forward to assisting them in the expansion of their client base and the services they provide.”

Mortgage Specialists International, LLC (MSI), announced that it has appointed Baker Breedlove to President and CEO of the Fort Worth, Texas-based field services and asset management firm. The announcement was made by Steve Stallard, Principal of Insight One Solutions, the parent company of MSI, Williams & Williams Worldwide Auction, I Property Claims, and Sortis Financial.

Breedlove, a Georgia native who graduated from the University of Georgia and Florida Coastal School of Law, previously served as the President of I Property Claims (IPC) and General Counsel for Insight One Solutions. He will replace Gary Tolbert, who will transition into a strategic advisory role.

“We are excited to have Baker’s leadership and industry knowledge to help us deliver on our plan to disrupt the status quo in default mortgage servicing by delivering a true end-to-end solution for our clients,” Stallard said. “His recent work with HUD, the Mortgage Bankers Association, and The Five Star Institute illustrates his ability to lead change in very challenging environments. There is energy, innovation, and creativity building with MSI and its affiliates. I’m confident that under Baker’s leadership, MSI will continue to provide world-class services and customer care.”