Home / Daily Dose / How COVID-19 Is Reshaping the Market
Print This Post Print This Post

How COVID-19 Is Reshaping the Market

in Daily Dose, Featured, Journal, News 19 hours ago 122 Views

A survey conducted by Redfin revealed that homebuyers are feeling pressured to change their home purchasing plans due to the pandemic.

The survey noted this trend in migrations due, in large part, to low mortgage rates. However, other factors affecting this decision to move involve people spending more time at home, with many them now working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was conducted by Redfin from July 19-21, with more than 1,000 respondents stating that they were planning on purchasing a home within the coming year. The survey revealed that 75% of homebuyers said the arrival of COVID-19 has directly affected their home purchasing plans. A quarter of these respondents said that the current crisis has also caused them to speed up their timeline for moving. Others (20%) reported delaying their move due to the pandemic. Also of note were the 17% of respondents who now seeking a less expensive property than they had first envisioned following the financial fallout from the virus.

Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather commented on this shift in homebuyer trends and how the pandemic has directly shaped it: “Somewhat counterintuitively, the coronavirus-driven recession is propping up the housing market. Homebuyer demand is surging despite GDP taking a historic nosedive in the second quarter, largely because Americans value the home more than ever and are willing to prioritize housing even as they cut back on other expenses.”

Fairweather added, “Additionally, the Fed is using low interest rates to stimulate the economy, which is giving buyers more purchasing power and boosting home sales. But even with low rates, widespread unemployment and financial uncertainty mean not everyone who wants to buy a home is able to.”

Regarding what homebuyers are most desiring in their new abodes, the vast majority of survey respondents voiced their desire for more space, with 21% specifying a designated work area within the home at the top of the list. More outdoor space and a larger house in general were also highly valued assets among respondents, as well as a designated space that could be used for homeschooling.

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is an experienced freelance editor and writer. Her main focus is travel writing, and when she is not typing away from her computer at her home in the Hawaiian Islands, she is regularly roaming the world as a digital nomad, and loving every minute of it. She has been published in myriad online and print magazines, is a fan of all things outdoors, and finds life (and all of its business, technological, and cultural facets) fascinating in their constant evolution. She is excited to spectate as the world changes, and have a job that allows her to bring a detailed account of those constant shifts to her readers at home and abroad.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Study: Cognitive Skills and Inequality in Housing Markets

A new study suggests that "the context of urban inequality is changing in ways that might amplify new drivers of neighborhood and school sorting." Click through to read the details.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.