Home / Daily Dose / Big Four U.S. Banks Report Widespread Loan Deferral
Print This Post Print This Post

Big Four U.S. Banks Report Widespread Loan Deferral

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 13 hours ago 108 Views

debtAs homeowners and other borrowers seek debt relief during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s four largest banks report at least $151.5 billion in loans with payments in deferral at midyear, Bloomberg L.P. reported.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., and Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed deferral details within their second-quarter filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

“Uncertainty over the length of the pandemic and resulting economic crisis have made it difficult for banks to determine how many loans are likely to sour,” noted Stephen Lubbers for Bloomberg L.P. “JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo set aside more than $32 billion for loan losses in the second quarter, close to a record, signaling that relief programs may not be enough to stave off a flood of bad debt.”

Deferral programs differ among account types and banks. JPMorgan Chase & Co., for example, has offered clients rolling, three-month deferrals for up to a year on residential mortgages.

The four biggest U.S. banks vary on how they report payment deferrals and loan modifications, and the total balance of financing with deferred payments is likely higher than the aforementioned $151.5 billion.

Deferrals on residential mortgages and home-equity loans were a common theme for all four banks. The majority of Wells Fargo’s consumer deferrals were on a combined $35 billion of first and second mortgages, representing 12% and 10% of each loan type, respectively. Almost 9% of JPMorgan’s residential real estate portfolio was subject to payment deferrals, representing nearly three-quarters of the total $28.3 billion of consumer loans in deferral.

Wells Fargo reported $44.2 billion of consumer loans in deferral at midyear. The bank reported only that it modified $38.2 billion of commercial loans without disclosing the amount remaining in deferral by June 30.

Citigroup modified about $20 billion of consumer loans globally as of June 30. Bank of America, which provided figures as of July 23, was deferring payments on $7.7 billion in commercial loans and $28.5 billion in consumer and small-business debt.

Last spring, reportedly, millions of households narrowly avoided financial devastation thanks to the banks' rapidly rolled-out forbearance programs, part of an effort to avert a massive wave of defaults by borrowers who began losing income when states locked down commerce to slow the virus.

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

home prices

Navigating Distressed Asset Investment

Turbulent times create opportunities and uncertainty. How can investors identify what is a potential good investment versus a risky bet?

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.