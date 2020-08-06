Home / Daily Dose / Quicken Loans IPO Trading Starts Low
Print This Post Print This Post

Quicken Loans IPO Trading Starts Low

in Daily Dose, Featured, Journal, News 13 hours ago 85 Views

Rocket Companies, Inc., the parent of U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans, said in a statement its initial public offering (IPO) was priced at $18 per share Wednesday.

The pricing wound up below the initial target range, and it sold fewer shares than planned, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The real estate, mortgage, and financial services company sold 100 million shares its first day, raising $1.8 billion and bringing the company value to about $36 billion.

Rocket Companies reportedly had aimed to sell 150 million at a target price range between $20-$22 per share.

At $18 a share, the company is the third-largest United States IPO of 2020, except for blank-check companies.

Had it reached that $20-$22 range, Rocket would have been the largest IPO of an American company of the year so far.

Reuters’ Joshua Franklin reports that “the IPO pricing and deal size suggests Rocket struggled to convince investors its mortgage platform business justified a valuation conferred to a technology company rather than a financial services firm.”

By Thursday afternoon, shares of Rocket Companies rose as much as 22% to $21.87 per share.

The Detroit-based Rocket Companies, founded by Dan Gilbert in 1985, said in a statement that it expects a profit of $3.3 billion in the second quarter, compared with a loss in the same period of last year.

“Rocket has spent the last 35 years becoming America’s largest mortgage lender by taking the road less traveled,” Dan Gilbert said in a statement before the stock-exchange debut.

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

home prices

Navigating Distressed Asset Investment

Turbulent times create opportunities and uncertainty. How can investors identify what is a potential good investment versus a risky bet?

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.