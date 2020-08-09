Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Update on Jobless Claims
The Week Ahead: Update on Jobless Claims

On Thursday, August 13, the U. S. Department of Labor will release its weekly update on Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims. Last week's report noted that, for the week ending August 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,186,000. This total was down by nearly 250,000 from the previous week's revised level.

The DOL reported that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.0% for the week ending July 25. This represented a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate.

The nation's economy continues to struggle with the economic fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with jobless claims having spiked into the millions over the summer.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead.

