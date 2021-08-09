MGIC Names New SVP Product Strategy

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, today announced the promotion of Michael "Mike" E. Jacobson to SVP– Product Strategy.

Jacobson joined MGIC in 2018 as VP, Corporate Development and moved into the role of VP, Product Strategy in December 2019. Prior to joining MGIC, he began his career at Milliman where he developed his skills through roles of increasing responsibility in financial analysis and client engagement, culminating in a position as principal.

"Mike's promotion reflects the growing role of our Product Strategy team in helping us achieve our business goals including setting and executing our pricing strategies, creating and managing credit enhancement solutions to meet the needs of customers, developing and executing our mortgage credit risk distribution strategies, and managing strategic relationships," said Sal Miosi, President and COO. "Mike's expertise and approach to work are key assets as we position ourselves for ongoing success. I am excited to continue working with him in his new role and congratulate him on his promotion."

MGIC serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations, according to company literature, "helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance."