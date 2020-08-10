DS5: Lessons Learned From Working Remote

Mark Revard serves as the Eastern Division EVP and Oklahoma Market President for Gateway Mortgage. He joined Gateway more than seven years ago to help develop the mortgage division. Prior to this, he was President of the F&M Bank Mortgage Group for 13 years, and as a loan originator for the Bank of Oklahoma for four years. Revard joins us on DS5: Inside the Industry to discuss what the future holds for the mortgage market, and to share insights about how both Gateway and the industry have adapted to the challenges of COVID-19.

