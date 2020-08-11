Home / Daily Dose / One-Third Of Americans Behind On Housing Bills
One-Third Of Americans Behind On Housing Bills

borrower outreachAs the number of new cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the world, so too do the number of Americans failing to make their housing payments this month. According to the experts at apartmentlist.com, August found just over one-third of Americans lacking sufficient funds to pay their housing bills. 

This marks the fourth month in a row that the nation’s tenants and homeowners struggled to meet their monthly rent and mortgage deadlines. This continuous struggle has resulted in these unpaid housing bills adding up, many with late fees tacked on in addition. The financial strain and emotional stress caused by the IOUs piling up and the worry of eviction or foreclosures ever-mounting is a big concern this summer.

Americans have been temporarily protected from eviction due to federal and local eviction bans to date, but with those continuing to expire across the nation, the comings days feel uncertain and homeowners and renters seem to be just digging deeper into debt. According to the real estate experts, more than 20% of Americans currently owe more than $1,000 in unpaid housing bills.

Some good news, and a small silver lining here, is that a good majority of landlords do seem to be showing some openness to negotiations regarding payments, such as implementing scaled, incremental payment plans in order to prevent their properties going vacant altogether. In fact, a reported 49% of Americans are said to have engaged in some type of such negotiations.

During the first week of August alone, just over 10% of Americans surveyed reported that they made at least a partial payment of their monthly rent or mortgage bill. However, just shy of a quarter (22%) of respondents admitted that they had yet to make any payment at all toward their housing bills this month.

The deep sense of panic and housing insecurity that these struggles to make payment have created across the nation is undeniable, and as things stand, Americans are worried. Specifically, roughly 66% of both renters and homeowners fret that the next 6 months will bring them face-to-face with a foreclosure or eviction.

