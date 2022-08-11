Cissy Yang to Join Fannie Mae as Chief Audit Executive

Fannie Mae has appointed Cissy Yang SVP and Chief Audit Executive, responsible for leading the company's audit strategy, including internal controls, operational processes, and key risks assessments. In her new role, Yang will also serve as a member of Fannie Mae's Management Committee, and report to the Board of Directors, as well as the President and Interim CEO.

Yang will replace J. Douglas Watt, Fannie Mae's current SVP and Chief Audit Executive, who is set to retire in November of 2022.

"We're pleased to welcome an executive with Cissy's impressive background and breadth of experience to Fannie Mae's leadership team," said David C. Benson, Fannie Mae President and Interim CEO. "Her contributions will be essential to maintaining Fannie Mae's strong culture of corporate governance and rigorous internal controls. I also want to thank Doug for his leadership and contributions to ensure we have a high-performing Internal Audit function that executes on Fannie Mae's mission with a focus on safety and soundness."

With 25 years of experience spanning both internal and external audit across the financial services sector, Yang has led multi-disciplinary teams and developed effective internal control and audit frameworks across large financial institutions. Yang most recently served as Head of Audit for Investment Banking Fixed Income, U.S. Legal Entities, and Americas Compliance at Credit Suisse, where she held various senior roles. Prior to her time at Credit Suisse, Yang worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Arthur Andersen.

"I'm thrilled to be leading a critical component of Fannie Mae's business strategy and joining such a mission-driven organization," said Yang. "I look forward to partnering with my colleagues across the enterprise and working with the Board of Directors and management to drive Fannie Mae's ongoing audit and key risks assessment strategy in support of a safer and more effective housing finance system."