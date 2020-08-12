HSBC Head of Mortgage Raman Muralidharan Talks Reevaluation

We needed to adapt and at HSBC, we’ve been able to do that very well. A lot of things have helped us. First, we’re largely a portfolio lender, which means we keep the loans we make, for the most part, on our balance sheet. And then we service them ourselves. We have a lot of flexibility in deciding how we originate and how we continue to serve our customers well through difficult times. We have flexibility on where we could, for example, use an alternative appraisal method—like a desktop appraisal. That has really helped us in being able to keep more of our loans on our books, and be more flexible, and be more nimble go forward.

We’ve also had a focus on international mortgages, and we work with borrowers from all over the world. We’ve always been prepared, and had the infrastructure in place, to work with borrowers remotely, people who can’t meet with us face-to-face. All of that work, which we’ve done in building up our digital infrastructure, and letting borrowers interact with us digitally through a point of sales system, the one we have is Roostify, and through automated underwriting, et cetera, has really helped us transition very seamlessly into a remote work, work from home, environment.

I think that has all helped us really deal with record volumes. I’m really pleased to say that, not only have we had record origination volumes through the past few months, we’ve also delivered a great customer experience. Our net promoter score, which is the method by which we measure customer experience, is at all time high levels. It’s over 60 for the month of May, and anything over 60 is considered world class. In June our NPS increased further to 70. The mortgage industry average is about a 38, so this has worked well for us, and I’m glad we’ve been able to help our customers at a time where they really needed help in lowering their payments.