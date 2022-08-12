How Economic Indicators Are Impacting Delinquency Rates, Foreclosures

Delinquency rates hit an all-time low during the second quarter of 2022 finally settling at a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.64% of all outstanding residential loans according to the latest iteration of the National Delinquency Survey published by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

From the first quarter of 2022, the delinquency rate is down 47 basis points and is also down 183 basis points year-over-year.

The survey, which covers mortgages for one-to-four-unit residential properties, also asked servicers to report loans in forbearance as delinquent if payment has not been made based on the original terms of the note.

“At 3.64%, the mortgage delinquency rate in the second quarter fell to its lowest level since MBA’s survey began in 1979—even beating out the previous pre-pandemic, survey low of 3.77% in the fourth quarter of 2019,” said Marina Walsh, MBA’s Vice President of Industry Analysis. “Most of the improvement across all product types—FHA, VA, and conventional loans—resulted from a decline in the loans that were 90 days or more delinquent but not in the foreclosure process.”

According to Walsh, of all the economic indicators that can lead to mortgage delinquencies, the U.S. unemployment rate seems to be the best gauge of loan performance. Despite inflationary pressures, stock market volatility, increases in mortgage rates, and two quarters of economic contraction—often defined as a recession—the job market remains incredibly strong. The unemployment rate was 3.5% in July—a half-century low that tracks closely with the record-low mortgage delinquency rate.

Added Walsh, “Foreclosure inventory levels and foreclosure starts remain well below historical averages for the survey—a strong indication that servicers are able to help delinquent borrowers find alternatives to foreclosure. Such alternatives include curing, loan workouts, home sales—with possible equity to spare, or cash-for-keys and deed-in-lieu options.”

Other key information revealed in the survey include: