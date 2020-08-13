Ginnie Mae: Forbearance Levels Remain Low

Report reveals delinquencies have returned to pre-crisis levels. Most homeowners in forbearance cite financial problems linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbearance numbers for federal home loan programs remained low during August, according to the latest GNM Mortgage Credit Monthly Report published by Recursion.

In the current state of the Ginnie Mae portfolio, 14.23% of mortgages from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) were in forbearance. Within that share, 13.87% of the homeowners cited financial problems linked to the COVID-19 pandemic for the forbearance.

Elsewhere in the portfolio, home loans from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) carried a 6.25% rate forbearance, while loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Service (RHS) had an 8.86% forbearance rate and loans from the Office of Public and Indian Housing (PIH) within the Department of Housing and Urban Development saw a 4.14% forbearance level. The three of these programs shared common ground in reporting that nearly all of their home loans in forbearance were the result of pandemic-induced financial stress.

Within the current Ginnie Mae portfolio, roughly 97% of all loans are free from forbearance. For those experiencing forbearance due to the pandemic-related financial issues, the majority are 90 days or more delinquent (46.8%), followed by loans that are 60 days delinquent (14.73%) and loans that are 30 days delinquent (13.98%).

In issuing its report, Recursion observed that the “30 day delinquent for both banks and nonbanks is now at pre-crisis levels, while 60 day delinquent has drawn closer this month to pre-crisis levels but remains high, from 4.0% last month to 2.6% this month for FHA (1.2% pre-crisis) and 1.9% to 1.2% for VA (0.5% pre-crisis). These trends exist in both FHA and VA loans, but for the latter, we observe much lower delinquency ratios.”

Earlier this week, Ginnie Mae announced the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBS) set an agency record of $70.04 billion in July. Last month’s issuance included $66.16 billion of Ginnie Mae II MBS and $3.88 billion of Ginnie Mae I MBS, which also included $3.69 billion of loans for multifamily housing. Ginnie Mae's total outstanding principal balance of $2.118 trillion was an increase from $2.080 trillion from one year earlier.

“As mortgage rates reached new all-time lows in July, and consumers moved to purchase new homes or refinance existing mortgages, Ginnie Mae was there to help them,” said Ginnie Mae Principal EVP Seth Appleton. “The record-breaking MBS volume that we saw in July is measured in dollars, but it also is measured by the many households who were for the first time able to take hold of the American Dream of homeownership.”