HUD Declares $10M in Funding for Building Grants

home buildersThe U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that it will make $10 million available in Rural Capacity Building grants.

The Rural Capacity Building (RCB) program enhances the capacity and ability of rural housing development organizations, Community Development Corporations (CDCs), Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDOs), rural local governments, and Indian tribes to carry out affordable housing and community development activities in rural areas for the benefit of low- and moderate-income families and persons.

“HUD is committed to ensuring that federal resources reach rural Americans,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Through this opportunity, rural communities can access critical resources for affordable housing and community-led development, improving economic outcomes and quality of life for Americans in rural areas.”

RCB provides competitive funding to national organizations with expertise in rural housing and rural community development who work directly to build the capacity of eligible beneficiaries. These national intermediary organizations will support local eligible beneficiaries to spur affordable housing activities and community development in some of America’s most underserved rural communities. Through the RCB program, national organizations provide training, technical assistance, and financial support to local beneficiaries, helping them serve hundreds of low-income or low- and moderate-income families and persons in rural areas.

The deadline for submitting applications for FY 2021 and FY 2022 Rural Capacity Building grants is 11:59 PM EST on October 11, 2022.

